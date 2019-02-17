Natural disasters deliver storm surge for Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during Question Time at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk's performance during the summer of fire and floods has helped her increase her lead over Deb Frecklington as Queenslands preferred premier.

The latest YouGov Galaxy Poll, conducted exclusively for The Sunday Mail, has revealed Ms Palaszczuk's high-profile performance during extreme weather events has earnt kudos from Queenslanders.

However, the Premier's increase was a far cry from the surge Anna Bligh received after the 2011 cyclone and floods, which won her plaudits across the country.

And Ms Palaszczuk's performance has failed to inflate Labor's lowly primary vote which slipped below the level the party achieved at the 2017 state election.

Meanwhile, Ms Freckington has endured the opposite with satisfaction with her LNP leadership declining while the party's vote inched forward despite the pervading influence of the federal Coalition government and its calamities.

The poll of 810 Queenslanders taken last week found 47 per cent of voters preferred Ms Palaszczuk, compared to 43 per cent late last year.

Ms Frecklington increased from 26 per cent to 27 per cent, with one in four voters still uncommitted about either of the major party leaders.

Satisfaction with Ms Palaszczuk's performance remained at 46 per cent, but dissatisfaction increased. Satisfaction with Ms Frecklington sank from 35 per cent to 31 per cent, while dissatisfaction rose 6 per cent.

With weather dominating the news and State Parliament in recess, the LNP Leader has struggled to cut through with issues over the summer season. Many State LNP MPs blame their colleagues in Canberra for their failure to dent Ms Palaszczuk's popularity. However, personal support for the Premier is not translating into extra votes for Labor.

According to the YouGov Galaxy Poll, Labor's vote shrank to 35 per cent from 36 per cent in November. The LNP vote increased from 34 per cent to 35 per cent. One Nation dropped to 8 per cent after storming to 23 per cent before the last election and achieving 13.7 per cent at that poll.