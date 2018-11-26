Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

A GERMAN defence manufacturer and an embattled Middle Eastern government have been the most generous gift givers to Queensland politicians in the past year.

An eclectic list of dozens of gifts including gold shovels, cosmetics, pocket knives forged from the barrel of a German battle tank, a kava bowl, scarfs and sports memorabilia were included in the ministerial gift registry tabled today in Parliament.

The register revealed four ministers received gifts worth a total of over $3200 from executives at defence contractor Rheinmetall. Three ministers received gifts nearly a year before the company won a $5.2 billion federal contract to build armoured vehicles Queensland, while State Development Minister Cameron Dick received a $260 model of the Boxer tank about a month later.

And on consecutive days in late May, the Qatari ambassador met with both sides of politics and diplomatically presented each with a gift valued at $1100.

Mr Dick received a gold lamp, while Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington scored a Dallah Arabian coffee pot trophy. The lamp and coffee pot have both been put on display.

Queensland gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a Tambo teddy, and one minister picked one up himself.



Scarfs were a popular presents for politicians to keep, with both Education Minister Grace Grace and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch choosing to keep gifts of neckwear.

Italy's regional education office gave Ms Grace a 2017 Chinese New Year Gucci scarf worth $270, while Ms Enoch hung on to a $160 Mainie Australia Sea Star Scarf from the CCIQ.

Speaker Curtis Pitt kept both gifts presented to him: a wooden bowl and Pure Fiji cosmetics pack worth $350 from the Fijian Prime Minister; and a $280 canvas painting from fellow MP Kim Richards.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner kept a $250 "little Aussie ringer" teddy bear from Tambo Teddies, the company that made the teddy presented to Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex during their trip to Queensland last month.

Prince Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla gave Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk a photograph of themselves in a leather frame which has been put on display.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones, State Development Minister Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Star Entertainment Group chairman John O'Neill at the sod turning for the Queens Wharf project.



Ms Palaszczuk also scored from fashion identity Keri Craig-Lee a copy of her book Keri Craig: The Label, The Lady, The Lifestyle. The book was valued at $275 and has been handed to the Ministerial Services Branch.

Ms Palaszczuk was one of four politicians presented with a $400 gold shovel. The four used the shovels for the ceremonial sod turning at the Queen's Wharf Casino site in March. All four shovels have been handed over to the MSB.

Ministers also handed to the MSB two Boker Leopard Damascus II folding knives, Taiwanese whisky, Aboriginal art and a Chinese teapot.

All gifts valued at more than $150 must be declared on the register, which covered the 2017-18 financial year.