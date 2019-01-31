Menu
Crime

Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

by Thomas Chamberlin
31st Jan 2019 5:57 PM
A DNA bungle led to a review of more than 100 cases "potentially significant to the prosecution" where there was uncertainty over the number of contributors within a mixture of DNA, police have said this afternoon.

The Queensland Police Service says a review was undertaken after a small number of results were recalled due to the uncertainty as to the number of contributors within a mixture of DNA.

"This was isolated to samples that contained a mixture of DNA from three or more people," a police statement said.

"The QPS reviewed all cases between 2013 and 2018 that involved this type of result and identified 138 matters in which the mixed profile evidence was potentially significant to the prosecution.

"As a result of the review the integrity of all cases has been confirmed."

The QPS says police and Queensland Health have strengthened DNA analysis capabilities and introduced new technology in November which will prevent this from reoccurring.

The police service has been contacted for further comment.

dna editors picks queensland crime

