Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture:AAP Image/Darren England
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture:AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

Palaszczuk calls for PM’s head

by Domanii Cameron
16th May 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Palaszczuk Government has used Parliament this morning to warn punters against voting for Scott Morrison, calling for an end to cuts and instability.

Speaking to the House on the final day of sitting week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders needed to vote the Coalition out.

"We need Bill Shorten as our next Prime Minister," she said.

"We need a stable government.

"We need a united government.

"But most of all we need a better deal for Queensland."

The Premier said the Prime Minister had left the state short changed, cutting $182 million from schools and $316 million from hospitals.

"How do we know if a vote for Scott Morrison isn't really a vote for Peter Dutton's next challenge for the leadership?" the Premier said.

"I need Queensland to do what we do best: stand up for ourselves.

"Vote them out."

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk bill shorten federal election 2019 labor prime minister queensland premier scott morrison

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move