An animated Jason Costigan faced media in Mackay on Thursday to deny harassment allegations made against him.
Expelled MP to fire back in parliament

by Sarah Vogler, Domanii Cameron
26th Feb 2019 10:08 AM
MAVERICK MP Jason Costigan is expected to return serve against his former colleagues when he returns to State Parliament this week for the first time since he was expelled from the LNP over harassment allegations.

 The Whitsunday MP, who will take up a new seat on the crossbench following his dumping by the State Opposition, has indicated he intends to make a statement to the House defending himself.It comes after several of his former colleagues rose earlier this month under parliamentary privilege to air further claims against Mr Costigan.

He has denied the new details revealed by Leader of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie.Mr Costigan, continues to insist the allegations are "a stitch-up".

He took to Facebook yesterday to announce that he was "back on the job" in ­Parliament.

"Despite the disgraceful comments made by the LNP in State Parliament, under parliamentary privilege, not forgetting what had also been said outside the House, I am pleased to say the response from the vast majority of people in the community has been hugely positive," he posted.

