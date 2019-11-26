Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_CROC_INQUIRY_27AUG18
Politics

Queensland MP reveals cancer battle

by Sarah Vogler
26th Nov 2019 3:22 PM
LABOR backbencher Duncan Pegg has revealed he is battling cancer in an emotional speech to state parliament this afternoon.

Mr Pegg, 39, told the House he would continue to represent his Stretton electorate as he sought treatment.

Member for Stretton Duncan Pegg.
"Every year 150,000 Australian are diagnosed with cancer," Mr Pegg told the House as he choked back tears.

"Recently I learned I am one of them.

"My treatment has begun and with the support of the Premier, my colleagues and my electorate office staff I intend to continue representing my electorate of Stretton.

"Of course there will be times when my treatment comes first but if there is one thing I have learned about cancer already, it is that I am not alone.

"I have the support of my family, my friends and of course fantastic Queensland doctors, nurses and hospital staff

If there is one thing I have learned about cancer already is that I am not in it alone.

"There are many arms around my shoulders and for that I am great full.

"I ask for understanding and prayers during this time."

