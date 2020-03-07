Menu
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland

