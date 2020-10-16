Queensland holiday homes of the year revealed

Queenslanders don't need to travel Australia to kick back and relax in some amazing places, with two of the nation's top holiday homes located in the state.

Stayz has revealed the incredible properties are part of the national top 20 shortlist for the accommodation website's Holiday Home Awards.

But those who want to stay in them during Summer have been urged to act quick as many of them have been hit with a surge in bookings.

A timber studio situated beneath a rainforest canopy at the base of Kenilworth Bluff was one of two that made the cut.

Touted as the perfect place for a "romantic glamping getaway", the one-bedroom home is feature-filled, pet friendly and is surrounded by about 12 hectares of paddocks and bushland to explore.

Bellbird Studio at Kenliworth, Queensland.

Inside there is a kitchenette and wood-fired heater, and guests have access to a spa and barbecue on the spacious covered deck.

Now that’s cosy.

Noosa's beaches are about a 40-minute drive away, while the Eumundi and Yandina Markets are about 20 minutes by car.

Owner John Fewings said he and his wife listed his humble studio for holidaying on a whim and were shocked by the overwhelming number of bookings.

"We just thought we'd put it on and if we get a couple of nights a week or a month good, and it's gone on from there, it's just gone silly," Mr Fewings said.

Couple Andy Morgan and Ulrica Trulsson from Brisbane enjoying their stay at Bellbird Studio west of Kenilworth. Picture: Lachie Millard

Brisbane locals Andy Morgan and Ulrica Trulsson booked the studio for a secluded nature getaway away from the city.

"It's really quaint, it's kind of like a little cottage, it's not pretentious, it's in nature in the bush, it's really relaxing and it's dog friendly - everything that we need," Mr Morgan said.

Properties were short-listed due to a combination of bookings and positive reviews.

A sleek beachfront apartment on Hamilton Island also made the top properties list.

It features direct access to Catseye Beach, and a spacious balcony with a barbecue where you can enjoy a meal while looking out across the water.

The modern abode sleeps up to five guests, a large open-plan living area and two bedrooms.

So much to desire about 202 Frangipani on the Beach at Hamilton Island.

Guests will also receive a bottle of champagne on arrival if staying seven nights or more.

"The September school holidays and October long weekend were some of our busiest as Aussies turn to holiday homes to be with loved ones in their own family bubble," Stayz travel expert, Simone Scoppa said.

"Christmas is selling out fast as Aussies seek out multi-room holiday homes with outdoor entertainment spaces, private swimming pools and exceptional cleanliness standards," she said.

The overall winner of the Stayz Holiday Homes Awards will be announced next week.

Join in the #EscapeSnaps celebration of Australia's best holiday spots and experiences this weekend - part of the Go And Get It campaign to support domestic tourism. Just share your favourite memories or future Aussie dream destinations on Instagram and tag @escape.com.au and #escapesnaps.

Originally published as Queensland holiday homes of the year revealed