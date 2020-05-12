Menu
Health

Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th May 2020 10:24 AM

 

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Office Jeannette Young have announced Queensland has gone a second-straight day with no new COVID-19 cases.

While six cases were recorded overnight, all patients were from interstate and all have recovered.

That leaves 19 active cases in Queensland with the total at 1051.

The announcement follows yesterday's news that there were zero new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland overnight from Sunday into Monday.

The news is encouraging for Queenslanders as the state gradually moves out of lockdown and towards more familiar territory, with about 50,000 jobs set to be reinstated from this weekend.

 

 

The announcement also follows revelations that just eight new cases were recorded across the entire country yesterday, with seven of those coming from Victoria.

 

Originally published as Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

 

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

