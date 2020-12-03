Queensland flood hero busted with 1.3kg of weed at home

A HERO of the 2013 Queensland floods has faced court after he was busted in possession of more than 1kg or marijuana in his Gympie home.

Trevor Mark Davis, 50, last week pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs over 500g, as well as four summary offences including unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition.

Trevor Mark Davis (left) leaves the Gympie District Court this week.

The Gympie District Court heard police went to Davis’ home some time last November and found 20 cannabis seedlings in pots, which had barely sprouted.

There was also “loose cannabis” in other places, and Judge Glen Cash noted it was “hard to gauge how much” but the estimated amount was “a bit over” 1.3kg.

Police also found scales, a grinder, three rifles and rounds of .22 ammunition.

The court heard Davis was cooperative with police, telling officers he had purchased cannabis and harvested some plants and was on the way to growing another crop.

Judge Cash noted Davis had not authored a sophisticated drug operation, and it was not meant to make him any money.

“It’s obvious that at least at the time of the present offences you were perhaps of the view that cannabis should be legal. If that is your view that of course is not the law,” Judge Cash told Davis.

Judge Cash acknowledged that Davis had been awarded a bravery medal for his heroic efforts in the 2013 Queensland floods, in which he tried in vain to save another person’s life.

The court heard Davis had been “constantly reminded” of the trauma stemming from the incident.

Davis had since moved to Townsville, had a young child and was no longer using marijuana.

Davis was given six months in jail as a head sentence, but that term was suspended immediately for 18 months.