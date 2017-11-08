Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pauline Hanson taking citizenship fears to UK Home Office

by Trenton Akers

SENATOR Pauline Hanson says she will go to the British Home Office to prove she is not a dual citizen.

On Tuesday Senator Hanson said she could "assure everyone" she was not a British citizen, but on Wednesday she changed her tune slightly and promised to contact the British Home Office for clarification.

Senator Hanson reportedly told Woman's Day magazine in February 2010 she was relocating to Britain where she could hold dual citizenship.

While the senator admitted on Tuesday she had not officially checked her ­status, she maintained she held only Australian citizenship as both of her parents were born in the country, with her grandparents born overseas.

"It has been raised with me that possibly I should go to the Home Office," she said.

"If the laws actually state that if your parents were born in England then I could be under that. I am not under that, my parents were not born in England so therefore I am not entitled to a British citizenship.

"If it would make everyone happy and I've got no problems about it, I will actually make inquiries."
 

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gin Gin yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Gin Gin yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Ms Hanson said she suspected the sudden speculation had been raised by rival Queensland Labor senators.

"I know you're all worried about me losing my seat in the Senate, I am not going anywhere," she said.

The curveball threatened to derail her state election campaign, while also ­facing questions over the ­whereabouts of state leader Steve Dickson.

However, Senator Hanson strongly declared she was the leader of the party and that Mr Dickson would take her role next week while she fulfilled her duties in the Senate.

With Mr Dickson making a cameo appearance on day one of the campaign, Senator Hanson said that his first priority was ­winning his own seat of Buderim.

Polls show the LNP vote had increased since his defection to One Nation.

"I am the national president, I am the Senator for Queensland and I take the message back to Steve and, when I am in Parliament next week, Steve will be out here again," she said.

"It's no different when you have Bill Shorten or Malcolm Turnbull who are out here campaigning for their own party.

"I am the face of the party, people do recognise me and I am also a senator.

"I think I am getting behind my candidates; of course I should be supporting them and being on the road with them. Steve will take up that lead role when I am in Parliament next week."

Related Items

Topics:  citizenship editors picks one nation pauline hanson

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

Another surprise snag in Rattler's return

The C17 974 Steam Locomotive's arrival in Gympie has been delayed.

Today's unveiling of historic train delayed indefinitely.

Queensland beaches shut down 50 times this year alone

Sharks and crocodiles have shut Qld beaches 50 times this year.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

Telstra will refund customers for slow NBN speeds. Picture: AAP

People paying for higher speeds they could never get

Local Partners