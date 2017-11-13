Menu
Abbott gets Queensland election SOS

Former prime minister Tony Abbott during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 24, 2017.
by Matthew Killoran, Kara Vickery

FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott has received multiple requests from LNP candidates to help them campaign in the Queensland state election.

It is a turnaround from the 2015 state election when he notably remained absent from Queensland amid fears his unpopularity at the time would hurt the LNP.

A spokesman for Mr Abbott said there were no "imminent" plans for him to head to Queensland before the November 25 poll.

In September the former prime minister launched the campaign of the party's Nudgee candidate Debbie Glaze.

Ms Glaze is running in the safe Labor seat of Nudgee which is held by a notional 9.2 per cent following electoral boundary redistribution.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has a negative popularity rating in the polls, is yet to confirm if he will join state LNP Opposition leader Tim Nicholls on the campaign trail.

Mr Turnbull has had overseas engagements, including a trip to Israel in the first week if the campaign as well as the ASEAN and APEC summits from which he will not return until November 15.

But it is understood if he does put in an appearance it will not be until the final week of the poll.

Acting Prime Minister Julie Bishop said she was hopeful Mr Turnbull would make it to Queensland before polling day.

"That's a matter for the state LNP to work out their campaign. I know he's very supportive of Tim Nicholls and the team.

Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough last week.

Ms Palaszczuk last week said she would love for Mr Turnbull to come to Queensland.

"Bring it on. And I've got a few things to raise with him when he gets here," she said.

Mr Turnbull has been to Queensland 11 times this year, while Mr Shorten has visited 15 times in 2017.

Topics:  editors picks qldelection2017 tony abbott

News Corp Australia

