Queensland cricket turns to legend in time of need

Ian Healy has been appointed to the Queensland Cricket board. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

Ian Healy has been appointed to the Queensland Cricket board. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez

Australian Test great Ian Healy will make a surprise appearance on the Queensland Cricket board in a move which will help calm the stormy waters engulfing the local game.

Healy has been recommended to fill the casual vacancy left by the resignation of former QC Board Chairman Judge Sal Vasta last month.

There has been a major rift in Queensland cricket where grade officials have objected to Queensland Cricket spending money on high performance rather than the grade scene and Healy's wise head will help in the push for peace.

His presence will be a coup for the local game.

Healy will attend the next two QC Board meetings as a director and then seek the role on a permanent basis at the AGM on 17 September.

If successful, he would then serve the remaining two years of Judge Vasta's original term.

Healy is current patron of Norths Cricket Club and a past president of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

He was the founding Chairman of the Bulls Masters and remains involved with the organisation.

LISTEN UP: Lynnsanity comes to the latest Cricket Unfiltered podcast as global T20 and Big Bash superstar Chris Lynn joins Andrew Menczel for an exclusive, in-depth interview.

Stream above now, or search 'Cricket Unfiltered' on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from, and subscribe today.

QC chairman Chris Simpson welcomed the addition of Healy to the Board.

"As a player I was fortunate to have enjoyed the benefit of Ian's experience and guidance and acknowledge that as being of enormous assistance to me,'' he said.

"He is a devoted Queenslander who has been successful in his post-playing career in business and broadcasting. I know Ian as a passionate advocate of the game at all levels and I look forward to his input and insights as a fellow director.''