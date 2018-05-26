Queensland Country selection for Gympie sports duo

NEXT STEP: Jorja Kirsopp, Emma Vollmar, Shaylin Campbell and Brooklyn Warren ready to represent the region in Cairns.

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats players Brooklyn Warren and Riley Upton have taken another step towards potential playing career after making the Queensland Country side.

Brooklyn and Riley showed off the talent of the Gympie region when they headed to Cairns with the Wide Bay teams.

Competing against the state's best, it was going to be a tough contest for the Gympie teens who proved they could take on the best and win.

Despite this being her first Wide Bay call-up, Brooklyn hopes to continue playing AFL professionally.

"I love my footy and it would be great to make a career of what you love doing,” she said.

"Following the AFLW will allow me to take the next step.”

With the hot weather in Cairns creating tough playing conditions, Brooklyn looked at the positives.

"I had never played in 30C temperature before but it taught me not to push myself as hard,” she said.

"You need to pace yourself so you can play the full length of the game, which is what I was hoping to do.”

With so many elite players, Brooklyn was playing to her full potential in the ruck.

"The standard of the players was high, which meant we had majority of the ball possession,” she said.

"There were some good contests and it made me lift my game and try my hardest.

"It was a good experience watching the other girls and seeing the elite players competing and getting some understanding of why they play AFL.”

Brooklyn has found inspiration for her game from AFLW Adelaide Crows player Erin Phillips.

Cats president and under-16s coach Jason 'JB' Bromilow said he was pleased with both players.

"They both have worked very hard and they have been rewarded,” he said.

"Riley has good skills and is good on the hard ball but he just has to work on his defensive game but that is the only negative.

"He is very well balanced and is a coach's dream. He is a very good player.

"When these kids get to 16-17 they have other things that come into their life. For Riley to continue playing, he would have to go to Brisbane and play in the North East Australian Football League and get recognised.”

When asked about Riley's AFL future, JB said:

"He has got the making of an A-grade player but the ball's in his court, if he wants it hard enough.

"Riley has everything going for him, it's just if he wants it.”

Brooklyn's father Glen said his daughter would only continue improving.

"I am very proud of her achievement,” he said.

"She still has a bit of improvement but this is something we can focus on for next year.

"Brooklyn's 13, she will only improve from here and she has good fundamentals.”

Glen said AFLW was giving women the chance turn their passion for AFL into a career.

"They can see a future in the game,” he said.

"Brooklyn is passionate about AFL and because of the AFLW she can see how far she can go.”

Brooklyn was not the only Gympie product who headed to Cairns.

Jorja Kirsopp, Emma Vollmar and Shaylin Campbell just missed the Queensland Country side.

"Any of these girls could have also made the side. They are great players,” Glen said.

"They all tried really hard.”

JB said hopefully this success will have more kids playing AFL.

"We have had a spike in the girls' numbers. With AFLW, the girls and women can see a future,” he said.