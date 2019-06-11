Queensland Budget 2019: What did Gympie get?
HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government's state budget for our region.
Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to the area on Tuesday, with most of the cash - $2.7b - heading towards the health services covering Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Kingaroy.
The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across the Wide Bay.
The biggest allocation for the Gympie was $4.8m for the Bruce Highway Fleming Road to Fisherman's Pocket Road intersection upgrades.
A further $100,000 will go towards the Maryborough-Cooloola Road, Poona Road and Maaroom Road upgrades.
The Toolara Forest substation upgrade received $1.4 million and $1.6 million is earmarked for Kilkivan's new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services complex.
James Nash State High School has $530,000 for its building upgrades, One Mile State School receive $1m and Murgon State High has $3.4 million.
Other Gympie commitments include:
• Abandoned Mine Lands Program - Rainbow Beach: $599,000;
• Rainbow Beach replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station: $200,000;
• Bakers Road Floodway: $95,000; and
• Football Gympie Inc: $23,913.
- NewsRegional