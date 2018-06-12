Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Gympie?

It was slim pickings for Gympie in the Queensland budget today.

Just four local projects received specific funding commitments with the lion's share of Gympie's $11.5 million 2018-19 budget spend heading going towards road works.

The Bruce Highway intersection upgrades between Fleming Road and Fishermans Pocket Road at Chatsworth was allocated $9 million.

Expected to be completed in July next year, this major infrastructure project is worth $12 million and is co-funded by the Federal Government.

The Kilkivan replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station received $900,000. This is half the project's total cost of $.18 million and will be fully funded by the state.

James Nash State High School was given $826,000 for its new building. The $4.6 million project will eventually deliver students four extra learning areas and two more specialist education areas.

The Abandoned Mine Lands Program at Rainbow Beach received $500,000.

Treasurer Jackie Trad set aside $91.7m for infrastructure across the Wide Bay area, which covers Gympie, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

A further $22.1m was promised for school infrastructure projects in these regions; $6.5 million will be spent on increasing training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $16.6 million will support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

