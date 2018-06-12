Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It was slim pickings for Gympie in the Queensland budget today.
It was slim pickings for Gympie in the Queensland budget today.
Politics

Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Gympie?

Sherele Moody
by
12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM

IT was slim pickings for Gympie in the Queensland budget today.

Just four local projects received specific funding commitments with the lion's share of Gympie's $11.5 million 2018-19 budget spend heading going towards road works.

The Bruce Highway intersection upgrades between Fleming Road and Fishermans Pocket Road at Chatsworth was allocated $9 million.

Expected to be completed in July next year, this major infrastructure project is worth $12 million and is co-funded by the Federal Government.

The Kilkivan replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station received $900,000. This is half the project's total cost of $.18 million and will be fully funded by the state.

James Nash State High School was given $826,000 for its new building. The $4.6 million project will eventually deliver students four extra learning areas and two more specialist education areas.

The Abandoned Mine Lands Program at Rainbow Beach received $500,000.
Treasurer Jackie Trad set aside $91.7m for infrastructure across the Wide Bay area, which covers Gympie, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

A further $22.1m was promised for school infrastructure projects in these regions; $6.5 million will be spent on increasing training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $16.6 million will support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

 

- NewsRegional

Related Items

gympie queensland budget 2018

Top Stories

    Why this young Gympie woman is making her mark

    premium_icon Why this young Gympie woman is making her mark

    News This is not her first tournament and she will be hoping to go one better than last year.

    Hammerhead spotted off popular Coast beach

    Hammerhead spotted off popular Coast beach

    News THE sharks were spotted just off the shoreline

    Rainfall, vegetation laws dent farmers' confidence

    premium_icon Rainfall, vegetation laws dent farmers' confidence

    News Sugar producers pessimistic about income

    Mobility scooters: Are they a menace or necessary?

    Mobility scooters: Are they a menace or necessary?

    Motoring Some drivers say they have become downright dangerous

    Local Partners