Queensland bee keepers swarm on Gympie

Queensland bee keepers will descend on the Gympie Showgrounds from Thursday.

THE Queensland bee world will be centred on Gympie this week with the city playing host to the Queensland Beekeepers conference organised by the organisation's Wide Bay branch.

Local apiarist Glenbo Craig said the first days will showcase specialised bee related research and topics, while the Saturday will be a field day and open to the public.

Bee keepers throughout Queensland are heading for Gympie. Samantha Dick

Mr Craig said anyone contemplating keeping honey or native bees will be able to gather all the necessary information and equipment at the conference to get started.

Similar field days have had up to 1000 people attend from many areas.

Topics from university researchers to be presented will include the world-wide honey bee decline, Bell miner eucalypt die-back, varroa mite - how to keep it out, foul brood and small hive beetle.

Emma Tait's photos of a macro shot of a bee in a spider's web. Contributed

Once inside at the field day there will be a range of bee products, honey, wax - all the necessary equipment and expert speakers, plus an ongoing raffle with the chance to win a live and functioning native bee hive.

Tom Codde at a bee display at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Tomorrow at 9.15am is closing time for the honey and honey related cooking products to be entered for judging.

The field day will be held at Gympie Showgrounds starting at 9am with a $5 entrance fee.