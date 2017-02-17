34°
Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

17th Feb 2017 11:54 AM
Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

QUEENSLAND abortion rights advocates and those fighting to protect the rights of unborn children are set to barrage MPs in the lead-up to a vote on a contentious bill next month.

Cherish Life, a group opposing changes to abortion laws in Queensland, has written to churches urging members to write to and meet with their local MPs to 'protect Queensland women and their unborn children from the tragedy of abortion'.

It says more than 30,000 have signed a petition against the laws, while an estimated 4000 marched in the heat on the weekend.

But pro-choice groups, backed by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and The Greens, say abortion reform is long overdue in Queensland.

Independent MP Rob Pyne has introduced a bill to decriminalise abortion in Queensland to bring it into line with other states.

The issue has divided MPs, according to a report by Fairfax which asked every MP for their views.

Sunshine Coast MP and former Speaker, Fiona Simpson, has declared her opposition while Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie said he supported the status quo remaining.

Whitsundsays MP Jason Costigan said he would not be supporting the bill.

Steve Dickson, who is now leading One Nation, has made it clear he is against abortion and says he won't support the bill if is anything like the first one.

Abortion pro-choice supporters rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Abortion pro-choice supporters rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Labor MPs have generally said they will have a conscience vote on the issue and will carefully consider the bill.
Most LNP MPs responded with a prepared statement:

LNP Members were granted a conscience vote on the Abortion Law Reform (Women's Right to Choose) Amendment Bill 2016 introduced by Rob Pyne.
A bi-partisan parliamentary committee inquiry rejected that Bill and all LNP members supported those findings, including myself.

The parliamentary committee has not yet reported back following its enquiry into the second bill. The LNP Party Room will consider the committee's report after it is received.

It is estimated there are 10,000 to 14,000 abortions in Queensland each year and about 80,000 in Australia.

Cherish Life has raised particular concern that the bill will allow an abortion where a woman is more than 24 weeks if two doctors reasonably believe the continuation of the woman's pregnancy would involve greater risk of injury to the physical or mental health of the woman than if the pregnancy was terminated.

"This provision is just a con job to trick the public into thinking the legislation would protect viable babies. The requirement that abortions after 24 weeks have to be approved by two doctors is just a sham and a facade, as the second doctor is not required to see or speak to the patient, or even look at her file,'' Cherish Life says in a letter to church members.

"Also, the second doctor does not have to be independent so it could be that the two doctors at an abortion clinic who would profit from the procedure would approve the late-term abortion.

"There is no medical reason to perform abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, as there is never a situation in which a viable unborn baby needs to be killed to save the mother's life.

"For example, if the mother has a serious condition such as pre-eclampsia (the symptoms of which include high blood pressure and fluid retention) and the pregnancy needs to be ended, the best way to do this typically is by caesarean section which would result in the health issue being resolved quickly, the mother recovering and her baby being given every chance to survive with the best neo-natal care."

"There is no need to put the mother's health further at risk by the necessary delay involved in performing a late-term abortion through feticide, which involves killing the baby in the womb by an injection of potassium chloride into the heart, and then inducing labor whereby the mother delivers a dead baby several days later.

"If a mother wants to end a late-term pregnancy, there is no reason why the baby has to be killed in the process. There are plenty of infertile couples who would love to adopt an unwanted baby.

"There are long adoption waiting lists in Australia, and last year there were only 54 adoptions of Australian-born children to non-relatives.

"There should be an absolute ban on all late-term abortions. This is supported by 85% of Queenslanders. In fact, 72% of Queenslanders also are opposed to mid-term abortions past 13 weeks of pregnancy (Galaxy poll, May 2016).

The group is also opposed to moves to ban protests outside abortion clinics, saying it infringes on freedom of speech rights, and argues that women should be better informed and counselled before having an abortion.

But Queensland Greens spokesperson Kirsten Lovejoy, who  spoke at a rally outside of Parliament House,  said in a statement this week: "It is every woman's right to access essential sexual health services, yet abortion remains a crime in Queensland except in cases where the mother's health is deemed to be critically at risk."

"Access to reproductive health services including abortion can be expensive and some women have even had to fund abortions through Facebook donations.

"The Government and opposition need to get on the same page and take urgent action to decriminalise abortion in Queensland and increase access via public hospitals.

"Why, when 80% of Queenslanders want abortion to be legalised, would political parties push back against legislation that seeks to address all aspects of decriminalisation,'' Ms Lovejoy asked.

"Access to surgical abortion services is fundamentally about enabling women's health, it's time for all sides of Parliament to stop dragging the chain on this important issue.

"Anti-choice protestors should not have control over anyone's body accept their own.

"We recognise the need for legislation around conscientious objection, gestational limits, and exclusion zones.

"We need exclusion zones around abortion clinics to protect women from being harassed by anti-choice protestors.

"Surgical abortion services are not always provided via public hospitals, and can be very difficult to access for rural or low-income women. In some areas of Queensland women have to travel hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometres to access surgical abortion and other sexual health services.

"The world we live in is colourful, dynamic and full of choice - and we need to make sure that a woman's choice is not limited - or stifled - when it comes to decisions around our own health and wellbeing."

Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

