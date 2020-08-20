Queens Park Tennis Presidents Day success

Gympie Queens Park Tennis 18-08-2020

President’s Day, a special annual event, was held at the Gympie Queens Park Tennis Club on Sunday.

The perfect weather provided an enjoyable day of tennis for all participants. President, Greg Hampson, was pleased to present winning prizes for the American Tournament event to the man and woman who won the most games for the day.

It proved to be a family affair with men’s winner being Michael McDougall from Maryborough and the women’s winner being his sister, Leanne Evans, from Gympie. Runners-up were Bob McPherson and Jenny Kachel.

The next Sunshine Coast Fixtures will be held on August 30 at midday.

Please contact your captain about your availability. As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, bring your own food instead of a plate to share. Spectators are welcome to visit Queens Park to watch the action.

The Queens Park Tennis Centre at the corner of Jane St and the Bruce Hwy is open for social tennis from 5.30pm on Thursday and Monday nights and Saturday mornings from 6.30am, weather permitting. All players welcome.

Guidelines in relation to COVID-19 virus are to be followed, including not shaking hands with your opponents and signing in. Please read the posters at the Centre.

Courts are available for hire at any time. For more information about court hire contact Greg Hampson on 0407136725, Kym Ireland on 0419794675 or Jenny Kachel on 0402775023.