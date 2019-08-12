Menu
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew are driven from Crathie Kirk Church. Picture: Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images
News

Queen supports Prince Andrew amid sex scandal

by Lee Brown
12th Aug 2019 7:55 AM

QUEEN Elizabeth II showed her support for Prince Andrew on Sunday morning as he faced increased scrutiny over his ties with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's monarch smiled beside her 59-year-old son as they were driven to church in Scotland, with the Prince grinning widely despite being newly accused of groping a woman's breast at Epstein's mansion.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, also joined them in what is being taken as a show of solidarity for the scandal-hit royal.

 

Prince Andrew wore a forced smile. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, leaves Crathie Kirk. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA
An aide told the Express that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were taking refuge at Balmoral from the "grim times".

The drive to Crathie Church at Balmoral was the first time Andrew had been seen since 66-year-old Epstein's death from an apparent suicide in federal custody on the weekend.

His death came the day after fresh court papers were released naming rich and powerful men tied to the paedophile's abuse of underage girls.

They included fresh allegations against the Prince, with a deposition from Joanna Sjoberg saying the royal groped her breast when she was 21 at a party at Epstein's mansion, according to the Guardian.

 

NY Post front page in 2011.
Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP
The papers were part of earlier allegations by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in which she claimed Epstein coerced her into sexual encounters with Andrew, who has always strenuously denied the claims.

"It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with (Giuffre). The allegations made are false and without any foundation," the royal household has stated.

 

Police officers cover a medical examiner car outside New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital where Jeffrey Epstein's body was transported. Picture: Reuters/Jeenah Moon
This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

