Royal Ascot 2019 - Day Five
Celebrity

Queen steals the show at Ascot

by The Sun
23rd Jun 2019 4:18 PM

Glam racegoers, members of the royal family, and the Queen herself presented a delightful vision of summer colour at Royal Ascot on Super Saturday with the sun shining on the famous racecourse as thousands of people descended on the event to place a flutter.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to The Sun, women donned summery frocks and fascinators for the final day of the races - one of the biggest events in the Royal calendar.

Punters were this week forced to shelter under umbrellas after heavy rain dampened spirits at Ascot.

Queen Elizabeth II was the vision of summer as she attended day five of Royal Ascot. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was the vision of summer as she attended day five of Royal Ascot. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen made an appearance at the races again today, after visiting every day this week.

Her Majesty looked summery in a light green dress and coat with a big hat featuring white flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II attends day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II attends day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She looked radiant as she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to the delight of other racegoers. She seemed energetic and very mobile, getting about unescorted and smiling and enjoying the festivities.

Her green dress was accessorised with white gloves and a black leather handbag.

A view of the hundreds of thousands of crowds on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A view of the hundreds of thousands of crowds on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ascot is attended by thousands of people each year after the first Royal Meeting took place in1768.

It is Britain's most popular race meeting - welcoming 300,000 racegoers across the five days.

The Tootsie Rollers attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Tootsie Rollers attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

Guests celebrate on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guests celebrate on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

Racegoers enjoy the action during day five of Royal Ascot in Ascot, England, Saturday June 22, 2019. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Racegoers enjoy the action during day five of Royal Ascot in Ascot, England, Saturday June 22, 2019. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

 

Sarah Hewson and Sam Hewson attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sarah Hewson and Sam Hewson attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

Guests attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guests attend day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

 

Rosie Tapner at day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Getty Images
Rosie Tapner at day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Getty Images

 

Guests celebrate on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guests celebrate on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

 

 

 

 

Autumn Phillips at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot. Picture: Getty Images
Autumn Phillips at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2019 in Ascot. Picture: Getty Images

