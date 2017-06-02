Quarry planned for Mary Valley

INDUSTRY: Corbet's Group is seeking approval to develop a quarry and concrete batching plant at their Mary Valley site.

CORBET'S Group is planning a major expansion of their business, with a proposal submitted to council that would allow the creation of a quarry and concrete batching plant at their Mary Valley site.

Under the proposal, the quarry would provide a proposed maximum of 200,000 tonnes of material per year, while the batching plant's annual production would be 40,000 cubic metres.

Activities at the quarry would include drilling, blasting and screening as the rock is extracted, with the gravel sold to companies around Gympie, Cooroy and parts of Noosa.

The site would operate from 6am-7pm Monday to Saturday, while blasting is proposed about once a month between the hours of 9am-3pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

No explosives are proposed to be stored at the site.

When running at full capacity, an additional 41 haul trucks would be servicing the development.

Rehabilitation of the land is also part of the proposal "once extraction is completed where practicable".

RELATED: Heated exchange at forum on Mary Valley development

The quarry and batching plant proposal has already been a point of concern from some Mary Valley residents, with the development one of the topics under discussion at a public meeting in Amamoor early last month.

Increased noise levels and the impact on neighbouring properties like Garapine were points of contention raised.Corbet's Group owner Andrew Corbet was also present at the meeting. He said his company had been working with the council for 15 years to find an appropriate site, and had followed all procedures and guidelines necessary for their current and future operations on the site.

Listening to the residents' concerns, Mr Corbet said misinformation had plagued developments at the site which already had approval for a transport depot, high impact industry, bulk landscaping supplies and caretaker accommodation.

The plans are currently open for public notification.