Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

GOOD AS: 18-month-old Faragon Jade by Strathfield XXXX Gold will be offered by Nick and Sarah Hughes, Faragon Valley, Upper Kandanga at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale in Gympie on March 11.

WHAT: National Droughtmaster Female Sale

WHEN: Starts 9am, Saturday, March 11

WHERE: Gympie Saleyards

INFORMATION: dmnfemalesale.com.au

THE National Droughtmaster Female Sale in Gympie has been the place for graziers to go to obtain some of the top, affordable droughtmaster genetics for the past 36 years.

Looking through the catalogue this year's sale should prove to be no exception.

The Gympie female sale has seen breeders who purchased their first stud droughtmasters there return as vendors.

One such breeder is Brian Heck who, with wife Yvonne, runs the well known Bryvonlea Stud at Glastonbury.

Mr Heck, who is the chair of this year's sale organising committee, said the broad based genetics available from 28 vendors means there will be something for any buyer going into the ring.

On offer will be 12 cows and calves, 23 joined females and 117 unjoined females.

To be offered by Bryvonlea Droughtmaster, Gracie has a four month old heifer calf at foot by Medway Urie.

Cows and calves are described as fertile proven breeders, back in calf status available on the day.

Leslie John Howard from Benjamin Droughtmasters, North Aramara, will be offering six cows and calves. Reference sires are from Vitwood and Rocky View 1444.

With three cows and calves, the Hecks will have two Billabong Riley daughters with Medway Urie and female calves at foot.

Their other cow and calf for sale is by B. Maximus and the female calf is by B. Riley.

Josh Heck, in one of his first sales, will have a Medway Qzac daughter with a Urie female calf at foot.

In the joined female section, regular vendors DE and RA McCabe, Breffni, of Miles, have on offer eight Truvalle Xian daughters all of whom have been running with Barwonga Farm 242.

Well-known and long-time breeders who have achieved top prices on a number of occasions at Gympie, RSVP Droughtmasters at Windera, have five females all in calf to the stud's 2012 grand champion bull Sylvan Springs Escapade. This bull has also sired two unjoined females in the RSVP line-up.

Volume vendor, the Torrisi family's Vitwood Droughtmasters, will be selling 14 unjoined in two lots, most of whom are sired by Vitwood bred bulls.

Pitt Vale Droughtmasters at Kandanga, owned and operated by KJ and GE Wheeler, has five unjoined all by Wingfield Chandler 2272.

Running further through the vendor list, many well-known breeders are listed including the Spann family, of Minlacowie and Goovigen, who are offering 10 unjoined sired by Minlacowie, Billabong, Craiglea and Oasis sires.

As has been the case for the last 35 sales, buyers will have a great selection of top, new and proven, droughtmaster genetics from animals raised in varying climatic areas.

The unjoined offerings are a great opportunity to select and mate to a bull of choice.