Quaden’s perfect response to vile trolls

Quaden Bayles has hit back at trolls who have accused him of faking his age by sharing a cheeky Instagram post.

The post shows Quaden decked out in designer gear as he poses beside a blue car in what appears to be a Photoshopped image making him look taller.

It comes after rumours were spread about the Brisbane bully victim's age, with trolls claiming he was 18-years-old, instead of nine.

A Facebook post written by a woman, whose account has since been deleted, shared a composite of photos from Quaden's Instagram account, claiming it showed him having already celebrated his 18th birthday.

"Just so you know. he scammed everybody. he's 18. has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it," the post claimed.

RELATED: American comedian raises huge amount for Quaden

RELATED: Quaden shares important message about standing up to bullies

Quaden Bayles has reactivated his Instagram, hitting back at trolls who claimed he was faking his age. Picture: Instagram/quaden_the_kid

RELATED: World captivated with bullied Australian boy

RELATED: Quaden Bayles' model sister treats him to makeover

Thousands of people rallied to defend the false claim but now Quaden has reactivated his Instagram account to share a tongue-in-cheek message targeted at his bullies.

"Guess how old I am in this pic," he said alongside a digitally edited photo of himself.

The snap appears to be of someone else's body with Quaden's face Photoshopped onto it.

A spokesperson for the Bayles family told news.com.au "the fam were just having a bit of fun on their private socials just to lift their spirits".

The post has been liked more than 26,000 times since it was shared on Wednesday morning.

When Quaden's original emotional video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views, it also attracted negative attention.

And that's when his mother Yarraka Bayles made the decision to shut down all of the family's accounts, including the advocacy group, Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism, she had run since 2014.

Thankfully, most of the attention was positive, with the world falling in love with Quaden and sending him support.

The post that sparked the conspiracy theory. Picture: Facebook

The footage posted by his mother was of him in tears and saying "I just want to die right now" after being bullied at school for having dwarfism.

It then sparked an incredible response from people around the world with more than $US473,000 ($A716,000) raised to send Quaden and his family to Disneyland.

People from all over the world banned together in support of Quaden including celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Cardi B and comedian Brad Williams.

If you STILL are doubting Quaden Bayles’ age... facts HERE: https://t.co/SOLrzqZTDN — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 22, 2020

"If you get bullied, just stand up for yourself and don't listen to what they say," he said on Friday during an interview with National indigenous Television (NITV). "The parents should make their kids be nice to people with disabilities."

Quaden, who was born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, had a GoFundMe page setup by comedian Brad Williams, who also has dwarfism, to send the young boy to Disneyland.

More than $A716,000 has been raised and according to the fundraising site, "all donated funds will be used solely for the purpose you have stated on and in connection with your campaign, and under no circumstances may you use the funds for any other purpose".

It will need to be spent according to Williams' GoFundMe description, which states: "After all the flights, hotel, tickets and food is paid for, any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities."

An Aussie mum's strong message about bullying has gone viral and is breaking people's hearts. pic.twitter.com/RBmLUBxtQf — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 20, 2020

A GoFundMe spokeswoman also told news.com.au: "GoFundMe has a dedicated team of trust and safety experts who are responsible for interacting with campaign organisers and beneficiaries to ensure that funds reach the intended place."

Williams has tweeted that he has a team making sure "everything is completely legitimate" and promised "money donated will not be wasted".

News.com.au understands the GoFundMe page will support both US and Australian-based charities.

More than $A716,000 has been raised to send Quaden to Disneyland. Picture: GoFundMe

ONLY ONE 'LEGIT' FUNDRAISER FOR QUADEN

As people gave generously to support Quaden and his family, scammers have appeared to try to take advantage of the situation, with multiple fake GoFundMe fundraising pages appeared on the site at the end of last week.

One of them even claimed to be Quaden's mother, writing that she was "just a tired mum" whose son was being bullied.

In response, Ms Bayles wrote on Facebook that there was only one "legit" GoFundMe and she was "aware of other fake accounts", calling on people to report them.

Meanwhile, scores of accounts have popped up on Twitter and Instagram, with most of them claiming to be the schoolboy's "official" profile.