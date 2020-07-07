Menu
Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

by Luke Mortimer
7th Jul 2020 8:35 AM
A GOLD Coast quad bike rider has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital after badly injuring his hand in a quad bike rollover.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including a critical care crew, were called to a private property at Ormeau about 8.40pm.

They treated a man aged in his 30s who had a "significant hand injury" in the rollover.

He was taken in a stable condition by road under lights and sirens to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane due to the severity of his injuries.

There have been six fatalities involving quad bikes in Queensland this year, according to data collected by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Quad bike rider badly injured in rollover

