Quad bike laws join long line of too many restrictions

WHAT next? There are to be restrictions on quad bikes. Seems there have been seven deaths in 16 months, so they must be lethal.
Surgeons want quad bikes banned for all people under 18
We have to wear helmets on push bikes and motor bikes. Will ride-on mowers be next? Or is it compulsory now?
Skate boards and skates of both kinds, scooters? Pop up toasters? Jack-in-the box?
I looked in the dictionary and the word "accident” is still there. Also the word "freedom”
Smoking is restricted - the list is endless. Drinking alcohol... Sex!
Shouldn't we be allowed to please ourselves what we do with our bodies? As long as we don't endanger (or even inconvenience) others? I believe we should.
They're building an impressive bridge on our road. Over a creek actually, a couple of million dollars I understand.
What fraction of this cost is because of rules and regulations? The right clothes to wear, safety hats, (don't know what they would stop) signs, markers "stop go” people?
You can't prevent accidents.
Richard Channell,
Kandanga.