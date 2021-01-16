State's cheapest beachside suburbs
Queensland is home to the cheapest coastal suburb on Australia's east coast mainland, with new research revealing the state boasts some of the best beachside gems for buyers on a budget.
Data compiled exclusively for The Courier-Mail by Realestate.com.au reveals the most affordable and priciest postcodes by the water, with the beachside suburb of Barney Point in Gladstone blitzing the southern states with a median house price of just $142,000.
Victoria's cheapest beachside suburb for houses is Toora with a median house price of $250,000, while in NSW, it's Stuarts Point at $370,000 - $228,000 more than Queensland's Barney Point.
Elders Real Estate Gladstone agent Luke Watts said Barney Point had a stigma among some locals as being a lower socio-economic suburb, but it was really a "hidden gem".
"It's the only suburb of Gladstone on the beachfront," Mr Watts said.
"It's a great little spot; ripe for gentrification. I think it's going to be one of those suburbs that experiences far more growth than other suburbs here in years to come."
Mr Watts said inquiries from interstate buyers were strong and most properties were selling after receiving multiple offers.
"We're getting a lot of people from NSW and Victoria wanting to purchase up here and get away from the hustle and bustle," he said.
Mr Watts is currently marketing what could be one of the country's best beachside bargains - a renovated Hamptons-style three-bedroom house on 622 sqm and a walk from the ocean for just $279,000.
The home at 23 Golding Street in Barney Point is across the road from another house, which recently sold to an overseas buyer after 10 offers and for $10,000 more than the asking price.
The majority of Greater Brisbane's top 10 cheapest beachside suburbs are in the Moreton Bay region, with Deception Bay the most affordable with a median house price of $373,000.
The cheapest coastal suburb for apartments in Queensland is Beachmere in Moreton Bay, with a median unit price of $122,000.
Movement Realty owner Adam Cini sells real estate in the Moreton Bay region and has seen buyer demand and prices take off in recent months.
Mr Cini said COVID-19 had accelerated activity, with interstate buyers lured by the affordability of the region and its waterside location.
"I've never seen it better," Mr Cini said.
"Even in the last month and a half, when I list a home now I'm using price guides at the higher end than what we thought the home was worth, and we've been smashing prices above the guide.
"We've got a few more interstate buyers floating around who are getting sick of the lockdowns. They just see value in the homes here and sometimes, perhaps, don't know the area that well, so they're prepared to pay a higher price."
Mr Cini is currently marketing a four-bedroom beachside bargain in Beachmere that backs onto a lake and is within walking distance of the beach for offers in the high $400,000s.
But he does not think those prices will last long.
"How long are you going to be able to get waterfront properties within 30km of the city for these prices?"
Realestate.com.au executive manager of economic research Cameron Kusher said Queensland's cheapest seaside suburbs were mostly in regional areas outside the state's southeast corner, showing a significant jump in prices between Greater Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and the rest of the state.
Mr Kusher said coastal suburbs with the cheapest home prices were traditionally areas that were harder to get to.
"Location has usually been the main factor," Mr Kusher said.
"They're areas that are further away from cities, they're more remote and they may not have an airport or an easy means of getting there.
"This will keep them cheaper than more accessible areas, but there are more people who are willing to look further out and that could make a difference for prices."
Amenities would likely play a part in which coastal markets buyers gravitated toward, he said.
"Few buyers will want to be in the middle of nowhere, where there is nothing. There would need to be facilities like a hospital."
Queensland's most expensive coastal suburbs are on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.
Sunshine Beach is the priciest with a median house price of $2.05 million, followed by Surfers Paradise at $1.8 million and Mermaid Beach at $1.6 million.
Noosa Heads has the most expensive median unit price at $920,000.
Mr Kusher said the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in particular were attracting more families from Melbourne and Sydney because of their relative affordability compared to the southern cities.
"If you're coming from Melbourne or Sydney, your money will go very far on the Gold Coast, and we're seeing more families who want to make that move," he said.
TEN OF THE BEST BEACHSIDE BARGAINS ON THE MARKET IN QLD
1. 23 Golding St,
Barney Point
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 622 sqm
$279,000
2. 14 Allamanda Ave,
Forrest Beach
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom absolute beachfront house on 708 sqm
Offers over $570,000
3. 27 Adam St,
Beachmere
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house
Price guide in the high $400,000s
4. 52/19 Bongaree Ave,
Bongaree
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 154 sqm
$414,000
5. 10 Mirree Ave,
Bellara
Four-bedroom house
For sale for $498,500
6. 34 Brookes Cres,
Woorim
Three-bedroom house
For sale for $529,000
7. 17 Redbank Rd,
Redcliffe
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 602 sqm
For sale for offers over $549,000
8. 72 Esplanade,
Toorbul
Two-bedroom cottage on 612 sqm overlooking Pumicestone Passage
For sale for $555,000
9. 6 Beagle Ave,
Banksia Beach
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house
For sale for offers from $585,000
10. 12 Meagher Close,
East Innisfail
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 1100 sqm
On the market for $599,000
FIVE OF THE PRICIEST QLD BEACHSIDE HOMES ON THE MARKET
1. 14 McAnally Dr,
Sunshine Beach
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 180 degree ocean views
Price guide over $6m
2. 159 Hedges Ave,
Mermaid Beach
Six-bedroom, seven-bathroom absolute beachfront house
$16.5m
3. 17 Southern Cross Dr,
Surfers Paradise
Five-bedroom, six-bathroom waterfront house
$9.3m
4. 3 Natasha Ave,
Noosa Heads
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on 926 sqm
Price guide over $10m
5. 10 Shearwater Esp,
Runaway Bay
Six-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront house
Price guide of $8.19m
QLD'S CHEAPEST BEACH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES
Greater Brisbane region
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Deception Bay $373,000
2. Bellara $410,000
3. Beachmere $430,500
4. Toorbul $435,000
5. Redcliffe $449,500
6. Sandstone Point $457,000
7. Margate $475,000
8. Bongaree $484,000
9. Woorim $496,000
10. Victoria Point $537,500
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
Regional Queensland
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Barney Point $142,000
2. East Innisfail $157,500
3. Forrest Beach $220,000
4. Cardwell $227,500
5. Balgal Beach $249,500
6. Gladstone Central $260,000
7. Bowen $275,000
8. Mackay $282,500
9. Wonga Beach $288,750
10. North Mackay $297,500
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
QLD'S CHEAPEST BEACH SUBURBS FOR UNITS
Greater Brisbane
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Beachmere $122,000
2. Deception Bay $255,000
3. Thorneside $304,500
4. Bellara $351,250
5. Bongaree $360,250
6. Sandstone Point $367,500
7. Redcliffe $370,000
8. Woody Point $380,000
9. Victoria Point $392,000
10. Birkdale $400,000
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
Regional Queensland
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Holloways Beach $160,000
2. Gladstone Central $165,000
3. Nelly Bay $174,500
4. Cannonvale $210,000
5. Mackay $210,000
6. North Mackay $213,500
7. South Mackay $215,000
8. Cairns North $220,000
9. West Mackay $225,000
10. Yorkeys Knob $229,500
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
QLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE BEACH SUBURBS FOR HOUSES
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Sunshine Beach $2,050,000
2. Surfers Paradise $1,796,100
3. Mermaid Beach $1,640,000
4. Shelly Beach $1,295,000
5. Noosa Heads $1,245,000
6. Alexandra Headland $1,170,000
7. Runaway Bay $1,113,000
8. Currumbin $1,069,250
9. Bundall $1,057,500
10 Sunrise Beach $1,050,000
11. Manly $880,000
12. Sandgate $844,750
13. Ormiston $801,000
14. Newport $780,000
15. Shorncliffe $765,000
16. Wynnum $680,000
17. Lota $670,000
18. Wellington Point $649,500
19. Cleveland $645,000
20. Birkdale $610,500
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
QLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE BEACH SUBURBS FOR UNITS
Suburb Median Sale Price
1. Noosa Heads $920,000
2. Sunshine Beach $912,500
3. Hollywell $765,000
4. Main Beach $694,000
5. Twin Waters $677,500
6. Sunrise Beach $655,000
7. Bilinga $612,500
8. Paradise Point $607,500
9. Pelican Waters $583,500
10. Buddina $582,000
11. Banksia Beach $525,000
12. Scarborough $480,000
13. Wynnum $455,000
14. Cleveland $444,500
15. Brighton $441,250
16. Redland Bay $435,000
17. Ormiston $435,000
18. Wellington Point $423,250
19. Thornlands $416,750
20. Margate $412,500
(Source: Realestate.com.au)
