Health

QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

by Janelle Miles
25th Mar 2021 5:13 AM
Queensland has recorded four new cases of the COVID-19 virus, taking the number of active infections in the state to 67.

One person with COVID-19 continues to be cared for in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital intensive care unit.

All four of the new cases in Queensland were overseas acquired and detected in hotel quarantine. Three of them are linked to Papua New Guinea, where an outbreak is putting pressure on the Port Moresby General Hospital, which is overflowing with patients.

 

The COVID situation in PNG has been described by Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt as a "humanitarian emergency crisis".

An Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT), led by Queensland emergency physician Mark Little, arrived in PNG this week, delivering 8000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for frontline health workers there.

The team also includes emergency nurse Angela Jackson and public health specialist John Piispanen, both from Queensland.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Queensland has recorded 1426 cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including 1117 infections that were acquired overseas.

Six of the state's cases have died, the last an 83-year-old man in April last year. He had been holidaying on the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 7872 tests were performed in Queensland for SARS-CoV-2, tipping the total number of tests for the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago above 2.1 million.

Since February 22, Queensland Health has administered 45,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Originally published as QLD'S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

 

coronavirus covid-19 health qld queensland

