QLD’s 50 worst resourced schools

HUNDREDS of Queensland schools are operating with student to teacher ratios above the global average with some among the highest in the country, it has been revealed.

An analysis by The Courier-Mail using enrolment and teacher data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has revealed the number of students per full-time equivalent teacher at every Queensland school for 2018.

According to the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) education report released last week, there was an average of 15 students for every teacher in primary schools, and 13 students per teacher in secondary schools, across the 36 member countries.

The analysis, excluding special schools and schools with less than 20 enrolments, revealed that in 2018 more than 500 Queensland primary schools had a student-teacher ratio above the most recent OECD average in primary schools, with more than 350 of those located outside Brisbane.

More than 55 schools were situated in far north or north Queensland, while more than 25 were located in Toowoomba.

Feluga State School in the Tully Valley had 1.4 full-time equivalent teachers employed in 2018, with 43 students recorded as enrolled.

It equated to a ratio of more than 30 kids per teacher, among the highest rates in Australia, with 16 Queensland schools recording a student-teacher ratio which exceeded 20 kids per teacher.

Hundreds of Queensland schools have a higher than average teacher student ratio

Among them were Wallangarra State School (with a student-teacher ratio of 22.35), Benaraby State School, south of Gladstone (21.27), and Atherton's Jubilee Christian College (21.13) in the state's north.

Overall, Queensland schools recorded a student-teacher ratio of 13.5 in 2018.

Of the 50 schools which recorded the highest student-teacher ratios, about half were located outside southeast Queensland.

In 2018 more than 60 Queensland secondary schools had a student-teacher ratio average above the OECD average of 13.