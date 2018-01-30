QLD WEATHER: Temps to drop by almost 10C with cool change

Scroll down for your local weather forecast

TEMPERATURES look finally set to to tumble, as a cool change moves across parts of Queensland, including the south east, later this week.

Brisbane is tipped to reach a top of only 24C on Friday - down from Wednesday's predicted scorcher of 33C.

Ipswich and the Gold Coast will also dip to 24C degrees by the end of the week, with the mercury still expected to linger above 30C until Wednesday.

The cooler weather will coincide with potential showers and light southeasterly winds.

The change is not expected to last long though, with temperatures expected to climb back to 29C in Brisbane by Monday.

A 7C increase in temperatures is also expected Ipswich, where the mercury will reach a top of 31C by the start of next week.

Meanwhile, a tropical low in the Coral Sea will be responsible for ideal surfing conditions this week at Queensland's southern beaches.

A 2m easterly swell is forecast between Cape Moreton and Point Danger before a strong south-south-easterly wind change on Thursday.

Weatherzone's Angus McLean-Smith said waves were likely to pick up on Thursday as well. "Expect to see a lot of surfers around the Gold Coast," he said. "Winds will be southerly and quite strong, around 20-30km/h."

The bureau has forecast ongoing cloudy weather and showers for much of the southeast for the rest of the week.

Mr McLean-Smith said there was the potential for an afternoon storm today.

"(Today) we're looking at a top of 30C and a relatively humid day," he said. "It's likely to feel warmer ... There might be a few showers about, but not any extensive totals. In the afternoon, there is a potential for a storm."

Southeast Coast

Location Max. Summary Brisbane 30 °C Shower or two. Brisbane Airport 29 °C Shower or two. Gatton 32 °C Shower or two. Gold Coast Seaway 29 °C Shower or two. Ipswich 32 °C Shower or two. Maleny 26 °C Shower or two. Maroochydore 29 °C Shower or two. Nambour 28 °C Shower or two. Noosa Heads 28 °C Shower or two.

Darling Downs and Granite Belt

Location Max. Summary Dalby 33 °C Partly cloudy. Goondiwindi 37 °C Sunny. Toowoomba 29 °C Possible shower developing. Warwick 31 °C Partly cloudy. Chinchilla 35 °C Mostly sunny. Miles 36 °C Sunny. Oakey 32 °C Possible shower developing. Stanthorpe 28 °C Partly cloudy.

Wide Bay and Burnett

Location Max. Summary Bundaberg 31 °C Shower or two clearing. Gympie 30 °C Shower or two. Hervey Bay 30 °C Shower or two. Kingaroy 31 °C Shower or two clearing. Maryborough 30 °C Shower or two. Gayndah 33 °C Afternoon shower or two. Monto 34 °C Partly cloudy.

Capricornia

Location Max. Summary Gladstone 33 °C Possible shower. Rockhampton 36 °C Partly cloudy. Biloela 35 °C Partly cloudy. Yeppoon 31 °C Possible late shower.

Central Coast and Whitsundays

Location Max. Summary Mackay 33 °C Shower or two. Possible storm. Bowen 33 °C Shower or two. Possible storm. Carmila 32 °C Shower or two. Possible storm. Hamilton Island 30 °C Shower or two. Possible storm. Proserpine 34 °C Showers. Possible afternoon storm.

Maranoa and Warrego