QLD WEATHER LIVE: Records tumble as rain heads south

Popular Stories
1 Comment
A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.
TOWNS along Queensland’s coastline have been hit with record deluges as forecasters warn of potential flash flooding across the state.
Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show
Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show
Nope you read that right! That is the price! Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. ...
This highly productive 76.2 hectares (188 acres) freehold farm on one title is located 15 mins from Wondai and Murgon and 40 mins from Kingaroy. The property...
Seriously that is the right price and yes, this would have be Gympies cheapest property for sale! If you are searching for a little doer upper project then this is...
Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...
Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...
This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...
Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale x 2 2 Street access - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. Shop 1 - $215,000 - 160 Mary...
Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...
Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...
High set 3 bedroom house on a 1037m2 allotment, Prime Location. These chances do not come along very often. The property features: * Great eat in kitchen and...