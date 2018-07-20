Qld Racing slammed over clash with Gympie's biggest race day

WINNER: Gemma Steele is all smiles aboard Glenthorn Avenue as she crosses the winning post to claim the Nolan Meats Muster Cup last year.

A TAB meeting at Kilcoy next month will clash with Gympie's richest race, the $22,000 1470m Nolan Meat Muster Cup, to be run on August 18.

The Muster Cup meeting is apparently not receiving much consideration from Racing Queensland in the programming of race meetings.

Surely the Gympie Turf Club, in staging the richest Country Cup in the area, is entitled to a "stand alone” meeting on Muster Cup day?

As TAB meetings are funded at $12,000 per race and country meetings usually at $7000 per race, competition for horses is decidedly in favour of any TAB fixture.

In the case of Gympie, many Caloundra horses tend to be drawn to the Kilcoy fixture instead of Gympie as a result.

The Gympie Turf Club will again offer a $10,000 race tomorrow to maintain the club's pre-eminence in prize money offered by SEQ Country Clubs.

At each of its eight race meetings for the racing season, the GTC programs at least one race worth $10,000 or more, with Gympie boasting arguably the best prize money of any country race club in this area.

Tomorrow's $10,000 Harvey Norman Electrical Benchmark 50 over 1470m drew 18 nominations.

Three of the other four races on the Zinc race day card carry increased prize money of $8000 per race compared to the standard country level prize money of $7000 per race.

This no doubt has contributed to 59 horses being nominated for the five events with trainers from all over southeast Queensland nominating horses.

Tomorrow's race meeting is a lead up to the Muster Cup next month.

The Bundaberg Gold Cup, of $17,000 over 1600m is set down for Saturday week with their other feature race being the $10,000 Lightning over 1090m.

Gympie trainer, Cherie Vick and jockey, Robbie Faehr recorded a very good win at Esk last Saturday.

The duo won with Wild Element earning total prize money of $8050 as the Red Element galloper is QRIS eligible.

Wild Element won the 1200m BM 50 to take his tally of wins since joining the stable to four.

He has been an excellent money spinner for Cherie Vick, earning 14 cheques for his efforts apart from the four victories.

Wild Element had resumed from a short break the previous Saturday when he placed 5th of 10 over 1100m at Wondai.

With just a couple of race meetings before the current racing season ends, Miles based trainer, Bevan Johnson is again poised to win the Queensland Country Trainers Premiership.

The Johnson stable has so far won 51 races plus two dead heats to be clear of second placed John Manzelmann of Mackay on 49 victories.

Bundaberg trainer Darryl Gardiner is currently in 8th place with 17 wins, with Glenn Richardson of Nanango 11th on 16 wins, and Eidsvold's Bob Murray 13th with 14 successes to date.

Gympie racegoers tomorrow will again receive entry forms for the car giveaway to be drawn at the November 24 sesquicentenary meeting.

The winner on that day will have to be on-course to claim the car.

Tomorrow another draw will be made from entries already placed in the entry barrel for a prize valued at $250.

Tomorrrow's St George Cup ($14,000, over 1600m) is a qualifier for the Roads to Roma $30,000 final on July 28.

Recent Gympie RSL Cup winner, Hanover Square was amongst the nominations for the St. George Cup.

Thangool also races tomorrow with their five race card drawing 47 entries.