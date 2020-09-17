Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

17th Sep 2020 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have charged a Nerang man after he allegedly threatened to kill the Premier and Queensland's chief health officer.

It is understood police executed a search warrant last night at the 43-year-old man's home and charged him with using a carriage service to make threats to kill.

Call to track down health chief's 'death threat' trolls

Premier's vow as health chief reveals toll of death threats

"Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night as a result of investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer," a police spokesman said.

It comes amid revelations Dr Jeannette Young now has a permanent police escort after receiving threats and "extreme trolling" over decisions made in relation to border control and funeral restrictions.

The man will appear in court on October 7.

chief health officer court crime editors picks premier

Just In

    100-year-old man beats COVID

    100-year-old man beats COVID
    • 17th Sep 2020 12:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Greens candidate launches election campaign

        Premium Content Gympie Greens candidate launches election campaign

        News Greens launch campaign on Sunny Coast, call for an end to the influence of corporate donations in politics

        58 charged people who have to front Gympie courts today

        Premium Content 58 charged people who have to front Gympie courts today

        News Sittings continue in Gympie District Court today, alongside a large line up of...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        Premium Content Alleged wounding leaves three in hospital, two critical

        News Three patients have been transported to hospital, including two in a critical...