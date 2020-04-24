Qld Health worker snapped for drug supply

A Queensland Health worker who supplied drugs over a two-year period has been branded "foolish" by a judge.

Brian Michael Hosking sourced and distributed cannabis and MDMA from January 12, 2017 to January 9, 2019.

The Townsville District Court heard police searched Hosking's Mount Louisa property on February 17, 2019.

The search located 3g of cannabis in a bowl, a water pipe, coffee grinder and brass cone pieces in the laundry.

When police examined Hosking's Apple iPhone 6 they located messages related to supplying MDMA on two occasions and cannabis on 14 occasions.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate said Hosking had offered to supply 109.5g of cannabis worth $1400 to four people.

The court heard Hosking sourced cannabis using the mobile phone app Wickr and also offered to supply MDMA twice via the platform.

The 25-year-old voluntarily attended Townsville police station in May 2019 but declined to be interviewed.

Hosking pleaded guilty to 16 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing a thing used in connection with supply of a dangerous drug.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client "would smoke cannabis on weekends and would occasionally use MDMA".

Mr Walters said Hosking had worked in an administrative role at Queensland Health for seven years and his employers were aware of the court proceedings.

"He is upset not only for himself but for the position he holds at the current time particularly with the health problems that we are facing," he said.

"A lot of people rely on him."

Judge John Coker told Hosking he had let himself down.

"You appear to be in good employment and it is indeed unfortunate and foolish on your behalf that, that good and solid employment where you are clearly held in high regard … is somewhat jeopardised by your foolish behaviours," he said.

Judge Coker took into consideration the early plea of guilty, good character and minimal criminal history.

Hosking was sentenced to 12 months jail wholly suspended for an operative period of 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Qld Health worker snapped for drug supply