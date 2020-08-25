Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

A man was trapped in his car after it smashed into a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd, early Monday morning. Photos: Frances Klein

QUEENSLAND Health has provided an update on the condition of a P-Plater involved in a serious crash on the Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian early yesterday morning.

P-plater airlifted in serious condition after Gympie crash

The man sustained serious injuries, the worst reportedly to his legs, when his vehicle left the road near the corner of the Old Goomboorian roundabout and hit a tree about 6:30am.

He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

According to emergency services at the scene the man was trapped for more than an hour before emergency workers could cut him free from the wreckage.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman this afternoon confirmed the man remained at SCUH, but his condition had been upgraded to stable.

