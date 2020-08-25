Menu
A man was trapped in his car after it smashed into a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd, early Monday morning. Photos: Frances Klein
Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
25th Aug 2020 3:35 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has provided an update on the condition of a P-Plater involved in a serious crash on the Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian early yesterday morning.

The man aged in his 20s was trapped in his car after it smashed into a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd, early Monday morning. Photos: Frances Klein
P-plater airlifted in serious condition after Gympie crash

The man sustained serious injuries, the worst reportedly to his legs, when his vehicle left the road near the corner of the Old Goomboorian roundabout and hit a tree about 6:30am.

He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A man was trapped in his car after it smashed into a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd, early Monday morning. Photos: Frances Klein
According to emergency services at the scene the man was trapped for more than an hour before emergency workers could cut him free from the wreckage.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman this afternoon confirmed the man remained at SCUH, but his condition had been upgraded to stable.

READ MORE HERE: More details, photos from serious Tin Can Bay Rd crash

