Qld Health is being 'cold-hearted and ungrateful'

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Queensland Health 'cold-hearted and ungrateful'

WHAT enjoyable reading there was in last Saturday's Gympie Times!

First there was the headline "Straight To The Shredder" above the Member for Gympie Tony Perret's unequivocal condemnation of the council's proposed anti-free speech laws.

He was right in pointing to the undermining of public trust that would be an inevitable consequence of the proposed legislation. And he stressed the importance of full participation by all elected councillors should there ever be any need to respond to external pressure in this context.

Then there was Ray Goldfinch's castigation of Cr Dan Stewart's Facebook advocacy of the council's anti-democratic proposal. When he reportedly seconded the motion to have the proposal lie on the table I had mistakenly credited Cr Stewart with having the decency to oppose it.

And on the same page I think was Sue Manton's defiantly inspirational assurance to the Gympie community that Little Haven will continue to provide its "gold standard" care "for anyone who needs us".

This declaration apparently in response to the advice of Queensland Health to significantly restrict the availability of palliative care-presumably as a cost-cutting exercise.

What a cold- hearted and ungrateful stance for Queensland Health to take.

Little Haven with its army of caring volunteers must have saved the Queensland Government many millions over the years - as well, of course, as easing suffering and dying for hundreds of terminal patients and those who love them.

Sue Manton's letter was a clarion call for all of us to demonstrate to all levels of Government our appreciation of the work of Little Haven and to demand (especially from Queensland Health) a fairer share of the funding provided by the Commonwealth for community care.

By now the inbox at health@ministerial.qld. gov.au should be bulging at the lid.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

Problems with potholes? Ring the council

I ALWAYS appreciate when people raise issues about roads and potholes.

Some of the roads are well known to me.

East Deep Creek Rd is due for a major upgrade and tenders are being called for. The one lane section of Noosa Rd is also due to be widened this financial year.

If people have concerns about roads, including potholes, then they are welcome to contact the council on 1300 307 800 or council@gympie.qld.gov.au

Of course residents are also welcome to contact their local councillor.

I cannot guarantee that people will get the answer they want. However, I find that things like potholes on bitumen roads are usually remedied within a couple of weeks.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor, Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council

Council plan needs to consider koala habitat

GYMPIE Regional Council is currently inviting submissions on the draft East Deep Creek Local Development Area Structure Plan which will show the areas where industrial development might occur in the future (submissions close tomorrow).

As Councillor Dan Stewart's recent letter said, this is an area where people live - where rural residential living borders industrial.

Gympie's Koala Action Group wants to take this opportunity to mention some other residents, koalas, and add their voice.

East Deep Creek has historically been a place koalas live, and locals continue to report sightings.

In fact, when our group formed in early 2015, the very first call from a member of the public was a local resident reporting seeing a koala in the Flood and Penny Rd intersection area.

The local ANARRA Wildlife service over the years has done many a rescue and release there, at times right in an industrial area.

Considering the importance of connectivity of habitat for fauna, without a strategic view, local extinctions can and do occur.

We are now very well placed for such planning, as council has recently produced koala mapping, and Transport and Main Roads has undertaken detailed work on koala habitat and species presence in their planning for Section D of the highway that will bisect the East Deep Creek locality.

We encourage residents with a concern for koalas in our developing city outskirts to speak up for our local koala populations, and request that habitat protection and connectivity to be specifically incorporated into the strategic plans for the future development of this and other areas.

We are now in koala breeding season, and koalas are on the move.

Male koalas particularly move around seeking a mate and pushing young males out of their territory. This is resulting in vehicle strikes with two young males recently hit on the Mary Valley Rd.

So when you see koala signage, just think "look out, koalas about" and please slow down.

Michelle Daly,

Koala Action Group co-ordinator Gympie region

