22°
News

Qld Health is being 'cold-hearted and ungrateful'

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Little Haven Pallative Care, Gympie. Sue Manton, Little Haven Business Manager. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times
Little Haven Pallative Care, Gympie. Sue Manton, Little Haven Business Manager. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times Greg Miller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Queensland Health 'cold-hearted and ungrateful'

WHAT enjoyable reading there was in last Saturday's Gympie Times!

First there was the headline "Straight To The Shredder" above the Member for Gympie Tony Perret's unequivocal condemnation of the council's proposed anti-free speech laws.

He was right in pointing to the undermining of public trust that would be an inevitable consequence of the proposed legislation. And he stressed the importance of full participation by all elected councillors should there ever be any need to respond to external pressure in this context.

Then there was Ray Goldfinch's castigation of Cr Dan Stewart's Facebook advocacy of the council's anti-democratic proposal. When he reportedly seconded the motion to have the proposal lie on the table I had mistakenly credited Cr Stewart with having the decency to oppose it.

And on the same page I think was Sue Manton's defiantly inspirational assurance to the Gympie community that Little Haven will continue to provide its "gold standard" care "for anyone who needs us".

This declaration apparently in response to the advice of Queensland Health to significantly restrict the availability of palliative care-presumably as a cost-cutting exercise.

What a cold- hearted and ungrateful stance for Queensland Health to take.

Little Haven with its army of caring volunteers must have saved the Queensland Government many millions over the years - as well, of course, as easing suffering and dying for hundreds of terminal patients and those who love them.

Sue Manton's letter was a clarion call for all of us to demonstrate to all levels of Government our appreciation of the work of Little Haven and to demand (especially from Queensland Health) a fairer share of the funding provided by the Commonwealth for community care.

By now the inbox at health@ministerial.qld. gov.au should be bulging at the lid.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Problems with potholes? Ring the council

I ALWAYS appreciate when people raise issues about roads and potholes.

Some of the roads are well known to me.

East Deep Creek Rd is due for a major upgrade and tenders are being called for. The one lane section of Noosa Rd is also due to be widened this financial year.

If people have concerns about roads, including potholes, then they are welcome to contact the council on 1300 307 800 or council@gympie.qld.gov.au

Of course residents are also welcome to contact their local councillor.

I cannot guarantee that people will get the answer they want. However, I find that things like potholes on bitumen roads are usually remedied within a couple of weeks.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor, Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council

MORE LETTERS

Council plan needs to consider koala habitat

GYMPIE Regional Council is currently inviting submissions on the draft East Deep Creek Local Development Area Structure Plan which will show the areas where industrial development might occur in the future (submissions close tomorrow).

As Councillor Dan Stewart's recent letter said, this is an area where people live - where rural residential living borders industrial.

Gympie's Koala Action Group wants to take this opportunity to mention some other residents, koalas, and add their voice.

East Deep Creek has historically been a place koalas live, and locals continue to report sightings.

In fact, when our group formed in early 2015, the very first call from a member of the public was a local resident reporting seeing a koala in the Flood and Penny Rd intersection area.

The local ANARRA Wildlife service over the years has done many a rescue and release there, at times right in an industrial area.

Considering the importance of connectivity of habitat for fauna, without a strategic view, local extinctions can and do occur.

We are now very well placed for such planning, as council has recently produced koala mapping, and Transport and Main Roads has undertaken detailed work on koala habitat and species presence in their planning for Section D of the highway that will bisect the East Deep Creek locality.

We encourage residents with a concern for koalas in our developing city outskirts to speak up for our local koala populations, and request that habitat protection and connectivity to be specifically incorporated into the strategic plans for the future development of this and other areas.

We are now in koala breeding season, and koalas are on the move.

Male koalas particularly move around seeking a mate and pushing young males out of their territory. This is resulting in vehicle strikes with two young males recently hit on the Mary Valley Rd.

So when you see koala signage, just think "look out, koalas about" and please slow down.

Michelle Daly,

Koala Action Group co-ordinator Gympie region

Have your say

THE Gympie Times loves to hear from readers on all subjects and issues. Drop into our office at 44 Nash St or email editor@gympietimes.com

 
Gympie Times

Topics:  letters to the editor little haven palliative care opinion queensland health

Owen in the gun again

Owen in the gun again

"Queensland's most charged person” wins again as police drop latest charge against Ron Owen

Perrett says 'devil in the details' on council assessor

POSITIVE STEP: Tony Perrett (right), with Mayor Mick Curran, said the State's assessor announcement is a good sign.

Gympie member cautiously optimistic on State announcement.

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Second Gunabul homestead conviction

COURT: A second Gunabul homestead burglary conviction was recorded in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Another Gunabul Homestead burglar faces Gympie court

Local Partners

50 years on, Brolga is still chugging along smoothly

Teams painstaking effort restores Brolga just in time to celebrate train's birthday.

Big weekend ahead for Pomona and Noosa Shire

The King of the Mountain race, that races to the top of Mt Cooroora (pictured) is on this weekend.

All the latest community news from Cooroy and Pomona

Planets align and all roads lead to Gympie region

So much going on there's no excuse to be bored

Sleep out and help Gympie's homeless

HELPING HAND: Judy Brauer and Marcus and Andrea Matthews get warm at the 2015 Sleepout.

Registration opens for 2017 Sleepout.

League icon runs in for Kandanga pub reopening

POPPING IN: Allan Langer will make an appearance at the Kandanga Pub for its reopening celebrations.

Rugby league icon to join tomorrow's celebrations.

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

EDDIE McGuire will return to The Footy Show as co-host alongside Sam Newman and Rebecca Maddern.

What's on in Gympie this weekend?

GIDDY UP: The Zinc Race day is this weekend

Your guide to the best in entertainment in Gympie

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

TWO TIMES THE HOUSE UNDER ONE ROOF

22 Jasmine Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 ON SITE AUCTION...

Situated at the end of this quiet cul-de-sac on 830m2 in the sought-after Southside is this great property that offers dual living under one roof. More families...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

TRULY EXQUISITE HOME

10 Bond Dr, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 $578,000 AND...

You will be wowed by this beautiful Dwyer quality built home. The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming...

Its ALL about Position

26 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 2 $290,000

This great little home has water views to the foreshore.... Thats how close you are to the foreshore. Simply magic !! This property would be perfect for a...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 Offers Over...

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

NEAT AS A PIN

32 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 $209,000

Sitting on a flood free 728m2 allotment, this tidy chamferboard home has a relaxing rural outlook. Conveniently located under 3 kilometres to the Post Office and...

WELCOME TO 7 BOAMBILLEE CCT, COOLOOLA COVE YOUR NEW ADDRESS!!!

7 Boambillee Cct, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely ... $86,000

Situated in the quiet friendly neighbourhood of Cooloola Cove is this lovely 770m2 vacant block all ready for you to build your dream home on. This almost flat...

BUSINESS OR PLEASURE

Lot 2 Alpha Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $219,000

Would you like the opportunity to live on acreage, with all the conveniences of town living at your fingertips? Would you like an opportunity to own 3.4 acres...

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale