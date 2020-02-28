Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunwater said in a statement released today that it would advise the New South Wales Supreme Court it was appealing the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement.
Sunwater said in a statement released today that it would advise the New South Wales Supreme Court it was appealing the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement. Allan Reinikka
News

Qld flood class action win to be appealed

by Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright
28th Feb 2020 4:31 PM

A second Queensland water provider is appealing a class action decision on the 2011 floods potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The NSW Supreme Court found last year that nearly 7000 flood victims were failed by engineers operating Queensland's Wivenhoe and Somerset dams in 2011.

Sunwater said in a statement released today that it would advise the New South Wales Supreme Court it was appealing the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement.

This decision was made after a thorough review of the judgement with its insurers.

Sunwater will not make any further comments while the appeal process is underway.

Former Ipswich councillor and claimant Paul Tully said Sunwater was basically dragging victims through the mud and it could go all the way to the High Court.

He said Sunwater should accept "the umpire's decision" based on a 1600-page report.

"It's extremely disappointing for the flood victims who have been to hell and back over the past nine years and Sunwater continues to embarrass the water and insurance industry with this appeal," he said."

This could drag out for another two years right to the High Court of Australia.".

editors picks queensland floods class action somerset dams sunwater wivenhoe dam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News As a subscriber, you have access to about 2500 stories a week across the News Regional News network.

        Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        premium_icon Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        News There has been concern that rates on higher valued properties, particularly in...

        Stop strangling our Hammers out of a home ground

        premium_icon Stop strangling our Hammers out of a home ground

        News It has never been more important to fight for Gympie’s mighty union team who are...

        Rains firing up the reef fish in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Rains firing up the reef fish in the Gympie region

        News ‘Those lucky enough to have a crack have had some cracking captures’