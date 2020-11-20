Menu
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 8:59 AM
HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

