Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

QLD election live: How every seat is falling

by Tanya French
31st Oct 2020 6:32 PM

Queensland's election is set to go down to the wire, with some big names at risk of losing their seats.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is among those at risk of losing her South Brisbane seat with the election result predicted to be so tight, the winner may only form a minority government.

Here's how all the seats are falling, in real time. Check the interactive.

ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: EXTENSIVE COVERAGE AS RESULTS COME IN

WATCH: SKY NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

PUNTERS' LATE SWITCH ON ELECTION RESULT

 

2020 QLD state election results 

 

Two party preferred
  • LNP 0
  • ALP 0
Others
  • ONP 0
  • UAP 0
  • KAP 0
  • OTH 0
  • GRN 0
Called seats

47 seats or more for win, 85% called 0 in doubt.
Seats are called by our experts, ECQ official results

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as QLD election live: How every seat is falling

More Stories

Show More
editors picks election results every seat queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods

        Premium Content Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods

        News The 31-year-old faced the Gympie court with no criminal history and said she was ‘manipulated and controlled’ by her co-accused

        Woman in hospital after nasty overnight crash at Tansey

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after nasty overnight crash at Tansey

        News Paramedics responded to a serious crash after 10pm.

        Ex-council boss hits back at claims of ‘poor management’

        Premium Content Ex-council boss hits back at claims of ‘poor management’

        News The former head of Gympie Regional Council’s water services has disputed claims...

        UPDATE: ‘Very dangerous’ thunderstorms move in on Gympie

        Premium Content UPDATE: ‘Very dangerous’ thunderstorms move in on Gympie

        News Giant hail, heavy rain and destructive winds are heading for Gympie and other parts...