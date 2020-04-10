Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News We are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes this site but News' major metro and regional titles. Conditions apply

        MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        premium_icon MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        News MISTAKEN identity prompted a Tewantin man’s attack on a passing driver in Gympie...

        Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

        premium_icon Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

        Crime Woman charged in relation to Michael Zanco’s death makes bail bid

        Council to consider rate help for homeowners at 1st meeting

        premium_icon Council to consider rate help for homeowners at 1st meeting

        News No formal decisions can be made until caretaker mode ends