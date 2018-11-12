Qld Cricket CEO pays tribute to 'thorough Gympie gentleman'
Letter to the Editor
QUEENSLAND Cricket was saddened to learn of the passing of Gympie stalwart Jim Geiger this week.
Mr Geiger was the leading light of Gympie cricket for more than 60 years, initially as a player and then as a coach and administrator, with his dedication helping the entire cricket community.
The founding president of Gympie's Wests Cricket Club, a role he filled until 2015, Mr Geiger accumulated a long list of awards acknowledging his wide-ranging contribution to the sport.
His service to Wests, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Queensland Cricket has been recognised at every level.
Among his many awards, Mr Geiger was awarded an OAM in 2012 for services to rural cricket and an Australian Sports Medal for services to sport in his community.
His biggest award was an International Cricket Council medal for outstanding services to cricket in 2009.
A thorough gentleman, his passion for the game and his local community stands as his legacy.
Max Walters,
Queensland Cricket CEO