Max Walters Qld Cricket CEO
News

Qld Cricket CEO pays tribute to 'thorough Gympie gentleman'

Shelley Strachan
by
12th Nov 2018 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

QUEENSLAND Cricket was saddened to learn of the passing of Gympie stalwart Jim Geiger this week.　

Mr Geiger was the leading light of Gympie cricket for more than 60 years, initially as a player and then as a coach and administrator, with his dedication helping the entire cricket community.

FLASHBACK SPORT: Gympie Cricket Association president Jim Geiger with the Gympie Estates Shield, brought back to Gympie by the city's cricketers on Sunday. Geiger is now looking for somewhere to hang the Shield. Gympie secured the Gympie Estates Shield from Bundaberg in the 55 over match played at Bundaberg's on Sunday. The Gympie Times, Tuesday, January 17, 1989.
FLASHBACK SPORT: Gympie Cricket Association president Jim Geiger with the Gympie Estates Shield, brought back to Gympie by the city's cricketers on Sunday. Geiger is now looking for somewhere to hang the Shield. Gympie secured the Gympie Estates Shield from Bundaberg in the 55 over match played at Bundaberg's on Sunday. The Gympie Times, Tuesday, January 17, 1989. Contributed

The founding president of Gympie's Wests Cricket Club, a role he filled until 2015, Mr Geiger accumulated a long list of awards acknowledging his wide-ranging contribution to the sport.

His service to Wests, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Queensland Cricket has been recognised at every level.

Gympie Southside resident, 92 year old (93 in September 2015) Mr Jim Geiger. Photographed with his trusty bat that made him 1004 runs in the 1957 cricket season.
Gympie Southside resident, 92 year old (93 in September 2015) Mr Jim Geiger. Photographed with his trusty bat that made him 1004 runs in the 1957 cricket season. Greg Miller

Among his many awards, Mr Geiger was awarded an OAM in 2012 for services to rural cricket and an Australian Sports Medal for services to sport in his community.

His biggest award was an International Cricket Council medal for outstanding services to cricket in 2009.

A thorough gentleman, his passion for the game and his local community stands as his legacy.

Max Walters,

Queensland Cricket CEO

Gympie's Jim Geiger with his State Sport Volunteer Award medal on his Glastonbury property.
Gympie's Jim Geiger with his State Sport Volunteer Award medal on his Glastonbury property. Renee Pilcher
cricket australia jim geiger letters letters to the editor queensland cricket sport tributes
Gympie Times

