A man and woman have been charged over a series of alleged luxury car thefts from dealerships.
A man and woman have been charged over a series of alleged luxury car thefts from dealerships.
Crime

Couple charged over brazen luxury car heists

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
8th Jan 2021 10:57 AM
A Queensland man and woman allegedly pulled off a series of luxury car heists across Sydney over the past month, police say.

Luke Lythgoe and Ashleigh Wilson will face court on Friday following an investigation into the fate of vehicles reported stolen from car yards in the city's inner west and north west.

Police will allege Mr Lythgoe, 33, would pose as a potential buyer before taking the car for a test drive and never returning.

A 2017 model Audi RS 3 like the one allegedly stolen by Luke Lythgoe.
A 2017 model Audi RS 3 like the one allegedly stolen by Luke Lythgoe.

Among the wheels alleged lifted by the Gold Coast man were an Audi RS3 stolen from a Ryde dealership on December 30 and a BMW 3 taken from Parramatta in January 4.

Surry Hills detectives teamed up with colleagues from the North Western Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad, St George Proactive Crime Team, PolAir, and officers from Blacktown Police Area Command Proactive Crime Team to track down the culprits.

Officers swooped on Mr Lythgoe and Ms Wilson, 21, at Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, where the pair were arrested on Thursday. Picture: AAP image / Angelo Velardo
Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown, where the pair were arrested on Thursday. Picture: AAP image / Angelo Velardo

Police allege they found several cars keys in the Miami woman's purse before locating the Audi parked in the shopping centre's carpark.

Following further inquiries, the missing BMW was discovered in Kogarah, police allege.

The pair were taken to Blacktown police station where Mr Lythgoe, from Southport, was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent, possess identity to commit indictable offence, goods in custody suspected being stolen, and three outstanding warrants.

Ms Wilson was charged with having suspected stolen goods in custody.

They were both refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

Inquiries continue.

