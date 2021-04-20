Qld comedians to roast towns in Zoom event

Who grew up in the best hometown in Queensland?

An upcoming comedy show will feature seven Queensland comedians who have been tasked with promoting their hometowns as the next big thing in tourism, or maybe they’ll just roast them instead.

Rockhampton comedian and event organiser Jodie van de Wetering organised the Remotely Funny comedy project to help regional comedians be part of a livestreamed show, given they don’t have many opportunities to perform at the bigger gigs.

“I thought if we can use that when everything’s locked down to the pandemic, could we use that as an opportunity for comedians in rural and regional areas,” she said.

It will give comedians from the Gold Coast to Mackay an opportunity to engage with a different audience and have their work seen by people across the entire state.

“When we say to argue the case for…some comedians have actually roasted their town instead.”

The line-up includes Kieran McLeod from Ipswich, Reid Willoughby from Mackay, Clint Lennox from the Rockhampton region, Manic Mandy representing Adelaide because Reid’s already snagged her current home of Mackay, Brett Kelly from Warwick, Vanessa Conlin from the Gold Coast, and Anna Brennan from Gympie.

Brisbane’s Christian Lutz will be the MC and special guest.

“Stand up comedy might be seen as a very individual art form, but when it comes to learning the craft, organising shows and getting ahead in the industry, it really is a team sport,” Ms van de Wetering said.

“Distance makes it more challenging for rural and regional comedians starting out, and Remotely Funny bridges that gap by providing industry training, networking with established performers, and harnessing the power of the internet to deliver group shows.”

The show aims to present nostalgic reminiscences to good natured roasting from comedians who have lived in these towns.

Remotely Funny is a free event, supported by the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund and delivered in Queensland by Flying Arts Alliance Inc.

Anyone can watch the show at 8pm on April 21 by livestreaming it from the Facebook page here, watching it on Zoom here, or dialling in on 07 3185 3730 and entering the meeting code 893 2430 6947.

And viewers will get a choice as to which town came out on top.

“The inside jokes and the insider perspective, and roasting your own hometown is better than having some blow-in saying ‘haha, your town sucks’,” Ms van de Wetering said.

