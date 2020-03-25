Qld coronavirus cases skyrocket, elite school shut down

QUEENSLAND'S tally of COVID-19 cases have jumped by 46 overnight, taking the total to 443.

Health Minister Steven Miles said most cases continued to be in people returning from overseas.

The Minister said two patients were in Queensland intensive care units, with both believed to be on ventilators.

The new figures comes as Brisbane's Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie) was shut down today for cleaning after a parent of the prep student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the school community at 6am this morning, headmaster Alan Campbell said: "In the interests of the health and wellbeing of the students and staff of the whole school, the

Prep and Senior Schools will be closed for cleaning from Wednesday 25 March 2020.

"This cleaning will include the After-School-Care building on the eastern side of the campus. It also includes Oaklands Childcare and Kindergarten.

"The School will pursue all recommended cleaning procedures in accordance with Queensland Health guidelines.

"Boarding students will be accommodated in the boarding precinct. Years 10 to 12 examinations will be rescheduled. It is anticipated that the School at Home online learning programme for students from Reception to Year 9 will commence on Friday of this week as scheduled.

"Students who arrive at school today will be safely accommodated in the Prep and Senior School administration areas for collecting as soon as possible.

"The School will provide further advice to the Churchie community as soon as possible today regarding operations for Thursday and Friday."

COVID-19 hits city council

A TOWNSVILLE City Council staff member has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The man had recently returned from an overseas holiday and had been self-isolating.

He has not returned to work.

A spokesman for the council confirmed the case on Tuesday night, stating immediately upon returning to Australia, the staff member self-isolated in line with guidelines.

"He tested positive to the virus while in isolation and will remain in quarantine until he is cleared by health professionals," he said.

Originally published as QLD CASES SKYROCKET TO 443: Elite school shut down