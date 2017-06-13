QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Gympie, Wide Bay regions

The Double Island Point Light house sits atop the rocky cliff looking over the Coral Sea.

GYMPIE road users are the big winners in Tuesday's budget, with the State Government setting aside $40m for a major arterial project.

The Bruce Highway upgrade between Traveston and Keefton roads attracted the lion's share of the region's budget spend.



The $40m is just a small portion of the project's total $384.2m bill.

The Government is under-taking a four-lane realignment of the highway and it is due for completion in March of 2018.

About $4.6m will be spent on the Bruce Highway southbound overtaking lanes at Pineapple Hill and $3.3m on centre line treatments on the Bruce south of Old Gympie Road.

Gympie Special School also fared well with the State Government setting aside $6.1m for new classrooms and administration facilities.

Gympie State High School's agricultural education facility refurbishment received $258,00.

The Curra Community Hall received $279,300 for its community space project and $900,000 will go to the Kilkivan fire and rescue station relocation and upgrade.

About $26.4m will be spent on social housing and $5m will go to homeless services across the Wide Bay area, which includes Gympie, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

A further $1.7m be used to eradicate feral pigs, foxes and weeds in the region.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3000 jobs across Wide Bay in 2017-18.

