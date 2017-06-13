QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Gympie, Wide Bay regions

GYMPIE road users are the big winners in Tuesday's budget, with the State Government setting aside $40m for a major arterial project.
The Bruce Highway upgrade between Traveston and Keefton roads attracted the lion's share of the region's budget spend.
The $40m is just a small portion of the project's total $384.2m bill.
The Government is under-taking a four-lane realignment of the highway and it is due for completion in March of 2018.
About $4.6m will be spent on the Bruce Highway southbound overtaking lanes at Pineapple Hill and $3.3m on centre line treatments on the Bruce south of Old Gympie Road.
Gympie Special School also fared well with the State Government setting aside $6.1m for new classrooms and administration facilities.
Gympie State High School's agricultural education facility refurbishment received $258,00.
The Curra Community Hall received $279,300 for its community space project and $900,000 will go to the Kilkivan fire and rescue station relocation and upgrade.
About $26.4m will be spent on social housing and $5m will go to homeless services across the Wide Bay area, which includes Gympie, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.
A further $1.7m be used to eradicate feral pigs, foxes and weeds in the region.
Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3000 jobs across Wide Bay in 2017-18.
