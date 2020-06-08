Menu
a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl missing from Qld
Qld baby safe, two kids still missing

by Tracey Ferrier and Tiffanie Turnbull
8th Jun 2020 2:50 PM

A 17-month-old girl has been found safe after she was taken from a Queensland home.

Police say a man known to the child went to the home near Logan on Sunday afternoon and left with the girl shortly afterwards.

The girl was located with family around 1pm on Monday.

Queensland police are still searching for the 35-year-old transient man who took her from the Boronia Heights home.

Officers are also hunting for a woman who took two children and is believed to have fled to NSW in a separate incident on Sunday.

An amber alert has been issued after Casey Allwood, 30, took an eight-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl from Harristown in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane.

Ms Allwood, who is known to the children, is believed to have taken them to NSW in a 1999 white Toyota Camry sedan, with registration 759 KMD.

Police have warned the children may be at significant risk, and have appealed for help in finding them.

Originally published as Qld baby safe, two kids still missing

