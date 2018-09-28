QFES to investigate Woolooga fire

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are still investigating how the Woolooga fire started, with more than 10,000ha of grazing feed destroyed and livestock killed.

The fire was now fully contained with no crews on scene as of yesterday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

"Investigations are still ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

There were over 150 emergency crews working throughout the four-day ordeal last week that threatened properties and livestock.

A railway bridge on Thomas St was destroyed.

This week local real estate agent Tom Grady has been supplying hay to affected farmers as part of the Woolooga Hay Drive.