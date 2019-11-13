QFES monitor Elgin Vale blaze as Kilkivan fire rages

YET another bushfire has sparked in the Elgin Vale State Forest to the north of Linville this morning, as fire crews try desperately to smother the wrath of a dangerous blaze in Kilkivan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reported the fire was burning in the forest as early as 9.30am, with one crew sent to monitor the scene by 9.50am.

“Crews are working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and heavy machinery to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time,” QFES media reported. “Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon. If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.”

More to come as it happens.

