QDO applauds Llew O'Brien, calls for Royal Commission

THE Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation has today strongly supported the call by Federal National Party representatives for a Royal Commission into the practices of supermarkets.

"The supermarkets have had crippling effect on the dairy industry for the last eight years and it is time for this to be fixed,” QDO Vice President Matt Trace said.

"Although supermarkets have responded in part to the QDO calls for a 10c drought levy they have not gone far enough.

"It is still unclear if any of the money collected by Coles will go to the farmers who supplied that milk,” Mr Trace said.

"We expect that a Royal Commission into supermarkets will shed light on the practices of supermarkets against their suppliers and solve the retail problem of the dairy industry once and for all.

"We applaud Llew O'Brien for leading this call supported by his federal colleagues.”