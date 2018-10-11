QAS crews transport driver to Gympie Hospital

CAR ROLLOVER: QAS are currently on scene after a single vehicle crash west of Gympie.

UPDATE 7:30am: A male patient has been assessed by QAS crews after a single vehicle crash west of Gympie earlier this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man will be transported to the Gympie Hospital with a serious arm injury.

EARLIER 7am: Emergency services are currently on scene after a single vehicle crash west of Gympie.

The crash occurred just after 6:17am on Old Greendale Rd, Glastonbury.

It's not yet know how many occupants were in the car, or what the extinct of injuries were.

More updates to follow.