QAS crews transport driver to Gympie Hospital
UPDATE 7:30am: A male patient has been assessed by QAS crews after a single vehicle crash west of Gympie earlier this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man will be transported to the Gympie Hospital with a serious arm injury.
EARLIER 7am: Emergency services are currently on scene after a single vehicle crash west of Gympie.
The crash occurred just after 6:17am on Old Greendale Rd, Glastonbury.
It's not yet know how many occupants were in the car, or what the extinct of injuries were.
More updates to follow.